Several Vaccination Clinics To Cater To School Staff 60 And Older

State agencies are planning to hold several clinics across Maine next weekend to vaccinate school staff over 60.

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin told the Legislature’s education committee on Friday morning that the clinics will be available March 12-14 for educators registered in the state’s database of school employees.

“Those times of availability will vary from region to region, because it’s a number of various providers who are offering these clinics. So it’ll look a little different in each place,” she says.

Makin says educators should also look for appointments from three specific retail pharmacies.

“Educators would be encouraged to connect with their local pharmacies — the Walgreens one, the Walmart one, and the Hannaford one — to schedule those appointments,” she says. “They’re a whole set of vaccines set aside for education and child care workforce.”

Makin says that local school superintendents will receive details on locations and instructions on how their staff members can register.

The clinics were initially announced as part of the state’s rollout of its age-based vaccination plan last week.

Makin noted that the supply of vaccine continues to be a challenge in getting all educators and older Mainers in the state vaccinated in a timely way.