This story was told live at Frontier in Brunswick on October 17, 2019. The theme from this event is “Green-Eyed Monster.”

Sofija Stefanovic is a Serbian-Australian writer and storyteller based in Manhattan. Her memoir, Miss Ex-Yugoslavia, is a sometimes funny, sometimes dark story about being an immigrant kid during the Yugoslavian Wars. She hosts This Alien Nation, a monthly celebration of immigration at Joe’s Pub in New York. She’s a regular storyteller with The Moth, and her writing has appeared in the New York Times among others.