Shenna Bellows: Maine's New Secretary of State Discusses Priorities & Answers Questions

Shenna Bellows became Maine's new Secretary of State in January, taking on the role after Matt Dunlap served in the position for 14 years. She is the first woman in Maine history to serve in this office. We'll discuss her priorities, including the implementation of automatic voter registration and her efforts to ensure Maine’s motor vehicle laws don’t punish those living in poverty.

Panelist: Shenna Bellows—Maine Secretary of State; the first woman to hold the position; she previously served two terms in the Maine Senate; she most recently worked as executive director of the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine