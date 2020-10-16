Today’s poem is “Shorebirds in October” by Richard Foerster. He’s the author of eight books of poetry, most recently Boy on a Doorstep: New and Selected Poems, which spans 40 years of his work. Richard has worked as a lexicographer, educational writer, typesetter, teacher, and editor of the literary magazines Chelsea and Chautauqua Literary Journal. Since 1986, he has lived on the coast in southern Maine.

He writes, “I wrote ‘Shorebirds in October’ soon after I moved to York Beach from Westchester County, NY, in 1986. The owners of the Cutty Sark Motel, which sits at the north end of Long Sands Beach, had the Irish Setter which the sonnet describes. I was delighted one day to watch it exuberantly pursue a flock of sandpipers up and down the beach. Its joy was contagious.”

Shorebirds in October

By Richard Foerster

The waves retreat, leaving a steam-rolled stretch

down Long Sands Beach, where a sea-soaked Irish setter

is chasing a flock of sandpipers. The dog thinks Go fetch

and gallops the thin sheen, getting wetter and wetter.

Like a brassy god, nymph-struck, he reaches his prize

as they veer off then bank, in Blue Angel formation,

back and forth. Though escape would be easy, they tantalize

the ungainly, indefatigable dog.

What made these lithe Ariels pause in their long migration

to play, just days ahead of the rattling cogs

of the season bearing down the coast like a tank?

Someone whistles, and the dog trots off, realizing

the familiar urgencies of home, giving thanks

perhaps for a glimpsed grace, this brief visitation.

Poem copyright ©2019 by Richard Foerster. Reprinted from Boy on a Doorstep: New and Selected Poems (Tiger Bark Press, 2019) by permission of Richard Foerster.