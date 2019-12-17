Sidewalk Outside Portland City Hall Defaced With Graffiti About Homeless Issue

PORTLAND, Maine - Police in Portland, Maine, are looking for people who spray-painted graffiti about the treatment of the homeless on the sidewalk outside City Hall.

The graffiti that appeared early Monday states, "No one deserves to be out in the cold" and "No cap on the new shelter."

Advocates for the homeless have been lobbying officials to make sure everyone who needs shelter is afforded it at a new facility five miles from the old one.

The city said Monday it "respects all opinions regarding policy matters, but we do not tolerate criminal acts."