Ski Update: The Latest On Ski Conditions and Opportunities in Maine

It's prime time for Maine's ski industry, a major part of our winter recreation economy. We will discuss how the season is going, from downhill ski resorts, large and small, to Nordic and cross country. We'll get an update on the much-awaited reopening of the Saddleback ski area. And we'll find out about other forms of skiing, from 'extreme' sports to snowboarding.

Guests: Greg Sweetser, Executive Director, Ski Maine Association

Kevin Rosenberg, General Manager, Mt Abram Ski Resort

Matt Sabasteanski, Outdoor Recreation Director, Pineland Farms

Call-in guests: Andrew Shepard, General Manager, Saddleback Mountain ski resort

Carl Theriault, president of the Fort Kent Outdoor Center and well-known Nordic ski coach