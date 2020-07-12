Small Tornado Rips Through Western Maine

HIRAM, Maine- The National Weather Service in Gray confirms that a small tornado formed Saturday afternoon in western Maine and traveled for a number of miles, uprooting trees and causing property damage.

The tornado was the smallest category of tornado, an EF0, with windspeeds of about 80 mph. No injuries were reported, but weather service meteorologists say a metal roof was torn from a building, and power was cut to a number of residents as it churned a path through the trees.

The funnel formed over Barker Pond around 3:30 p.m. near the Oxford County town of Hiram and traveled up Rt. 107 to the Sebago area where it dissipated over the western shore of Peabody Pond.