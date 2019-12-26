Snow And Ice Could Mean Slick Commute For Motorists Friday Morning

CONCORD, N.H. - The National Weather Service is warning of a possible slick commute due to snow and ice that could fall overnight.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for much of Vermont and northern New Hampshire from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern New Hampshire and all of Maine for the same time period.

Looking to the weekend, forecasters are expecting a "widespread precipitation event" for Sunday night and Monday morning, but there is uncertainty about the type of precipitation. More details will become available as the event approaches.