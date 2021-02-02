Snow Expected To Ease In Southern Maine By Midday, But Sleet Possible Tuesday Night

Plows are out Tuesday morning, starting to clean up the ongoing nor’easter buffeting Maine. And travel remains treacherous.

National Weather Service meteorologist Maura Casey says the storm is continuing up through the northern half of the state.

“We’ll continue to see pretty heavy snow up in the mountains along with areas of blowing snow and winds gusting in the 30-35 mph range today,” she says. “The heavy band right now has already done most of its work over areas around Portland south. It’s going to continue to track north through the state through the morning hours through midday, and then we’ll start the cleanup.”

People can expect a possible second round of sleet and ice later tonight with the storm exiting the state by Wednesday.

Very few power outages have resulted, so far.