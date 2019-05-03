Social Media Buzz: Facebook Bans Alex Jones; Caster Semenya Runs After Controversial Ruling

Facebook has banned several high-profile people from its platform; South African runner Caster Semenya ran for the first time since a controversial ruling about testosterone rules; Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in “Star Wars,” has died. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd hears how these stories are trending on social media from Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

