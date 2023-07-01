Sonnet for Kendall Chick
Today's poem is Sonnet for Kendall Chick by Glenn Morazzini. It is read by Arisa White.
Sonnet for Kendall Chick
The mother was Alicia Chick, lover of a needle’s prick.
The father was a no-name bag of dope.
HIPAA protects the names of those in Human Services
Who delivered her to Chick’s stepfather, Hood,
Who called her clumsy as did the girlfriend, Gatto.
Lane at The Dollar Store called her a nice
Girl who loved Minnie Mouse. Blood in the bed, the tub,
On paper towels, on linen towels in the hamper, blood
Under her scalp. LePage was the Governor who vetoed
More funds for workers & used state health insurance
For Dr. Collins to clamp his gut & drop fifty-two pounds.
President Trump called him his skinny man from Maine.
No funeral. No mass. No wake. No obit.
Her name was Kendall Chick. Her name was Kendall Chick.