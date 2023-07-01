Today's poem is Sonnet for Kendall Chick by Glenn Morazzini. It is read by Arisa White.

Sonnet for Kendall Chick

The mother was Alicia Chick, lover of a needle’s prick.

The father was a no-name bag of dope.

HIPAA protects the names of those in Human Services

Who delivered her to Chick’s stepfather, Hood,

Who called her clumsy as did the girlfriend, Gatto.

Lane at The Dollar Store called her a nice

Girl who loved Minnie Mouse. Blood in the bed, the tub,

On paper towels, on linen towels in the hamper, blood

Under her scalp. LePage was the Governor who vetoed

More funds for workers & used state health insurance

For Dr. Collins to clamp his gut & drop fifty-two pounds.

President Trump called him his skinny man from Maine.

No funeral. No mass. No wake. No obit.

Her name was Kendall Chick. Her name was Kendall Chick.

