Today's poem is Squid Season by Leigh Ellis. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Squid Season

I can’t remember when I realized I was trans exactly,

But it was probably sometime during squid season.

Either July or August,

I can’t remember.

"ey only come to the surface to feed at night,

"e squid.

Summer nights always feel more in#nite,

A blackness you can disappear into

A blackness you can lose your body in.

"e silken surface of the ocean

Was a portal to another dimension,

A dimension where things like squid existed.

Three things that could be found on the dock (any midnight during squid season):



"e briny t-shirts of whichever cousins were around that day, shed in the darkness to prove something (I don’t know what). "e disemboweled squid, spoils from the other dimension. My feet.

Five characteristics of a squid catcher:

Never afraid of the all-encompassing darkness. I lost my soul in that squid-catching darkness. "e boys never lost anything. Ribcages like rungs of a ladder. Jawlines that could cut (everything about a squid catcher could cut). A special sweaty sheen rendering them glow-in-the-dark under the moonlight. Must be able to become one with the squid.

Reflections:

I never was much of a squid catcher. Instead, I was a squid watcher. I watched as blood spilled on reflective countertops and olive oil was heated past its boiling point and I thought about how my sweat didn’t smell like the sweat of the squid catchers.

"ere are many boys who I would gladly gut, like one of their squid spoils, just to exist within their sun-soaked

sweat-marinated

moonlit

skin.

