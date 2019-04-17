State Announces Quarantine In Hopes Of Slowing Advance Of Tree-Killing Insect

By 41 seconds ago

Officials in Maine have announced a formal quarantine to slow the spread of a destructive, invasive forest insect found within trees in two areas of the state.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry on Wednesday said the quarantine on the emerald ash borer includes all of York County and the northeastern corner of Aroostook County.

The quarantine rules prohibit movement of ash nursery stock from the quarantine area, and regulate the movement of products such as untreated ash lumber.

Since 2018, the borer has been found in western York County in far northern Maine.

Ed note: To learn more about the potential impact of the emerald ash borer, read Maine Public's 2018 article: The Scourge at Maine's Door.

emerald ash borer

