State, County Agree On Pre-Release Center On Grounds Of Downeast Correctional Facility

By 11 minutes ago

An aerial view of the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport.
Credit Maine.gov

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine will build a new pre-release center on the grounds of a former minimum-security prison under an agreement struck by the governor and local lawmakers.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' announcement Friday follows a showdown over the future of a minimum-security prison that began when former Republican Gov. Paul LePage emptied the Downeast Correctional Facility last spring.
 
The 150-bed prison lost funding last summer and has long faced shutdown efforts. Supporters said it provided jobs and prison labor.
 
The pre-release center will house up to 50 minimum-security prisoners and employ 15 staff. Maine approved a 2016 bond to help fund a pre-release center in Washington County.
 
Republican Sen. Marianne Moore said the new facility will serve the state and economy though it won't be at the scale of the former prison.

Tags: 
Downeast Correctional Facility

Related Content

LePage Vetoes More than 20 Bills, Including Funding For Prison and Direct Care Workers

By Jul 2, 2018
Maine Public

Gov. Paul LePage is making good on a promise to veto any spending bills passed by this special session of the legislature. On Monday LePage vetoed more than 20 bills, and he says any spending bills passed by the legislature will be meet the same fate.

Judge: Downeast Correctional Facility's Future Is Up To Lawmakers

By A.J. Higgins Apr 9, 2018
Maine.gov

A Superior Court judge has declined to weigh in on how a Washington County prison should be operated, after Gov. Paul LePage emptied the facility in February. 

David Webbert, an Augusta attorney representing laid-off workers at the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport, filed the request for clarification with Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy.