State House Beefs Up Security In Preparation For Inauguration Day Protests

The Maine State Police say they are taking seriously the potential for armed demonstrations at the state capitol on Inauguration Day, or before.

A statement from the Department of Public Safety says a Maine-based intelligence agency established in the wake of 911 terrorist attacks has been in contact with federal counterparts, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

The statement mentions no specific threats, but comes on the heels of an internal FBI bulletin publicized Monday warning of the possibility of armed demonstrations at state capitols in all 50 states.

Security at the Maine State House has increased following the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The State House has been closed to the public since the beginning of the pandemic and Capitol Police have maintained a presence at the security screening area of the building.

Security guards are now stationed at side entrances of the building, as well as the adjacent Cross Office Building.