State Investigating Illness Linked to Raw Dairy

AUGUSTA, Maine- The Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry is investigating four cases of cryptosporidiosis, all in York County. The cases are thought to be linked to consumption of raw dairy products produced at a farm in Shapleigh.

A department spokesperson says in a statement that the dairy products came from Roux's Farm in Shapleigh, and the affected products were produced prior to October 18

Testing after October 18 showed no contamination.

Cryptosporidium is a protozoan parasite that naturally occurs in the gut of some mammals, but can cause illness when transmitted, sometimes serious, especially for those with depressed immune systems.

Symptoms can be similar to those seen in other types of food borne illness, such as cramps, diarrhea, and nausea, but can also feature respiratory symptoms, such as a cough.

Roux's Farm has voluntarily recalled all raw dairy products produced prior to October 18th.