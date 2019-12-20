State-Tribal Relations Task Force Nears Recommendations

A state task force made up of lawmakers and tribal leaders is drafting a report recommending changes to the Land Claims Settlement Act that has often led to strained relations between state government and the tribes.

The task force has been meeting since the summer and is recommending several changes that would increase tribal sovereignty. Courts have interpreted the landmark 1980 Indian Land Claims Settlement Act as a relinquishment by the tribes of their sovereign rights that puts them on par with municipalities.

Democratic state Sen. Mike Carpenter of Houlton co-chairs the group and says some proposals, like allowing tribes to make their own gaming decisions, will be controversial.

“Gaming obviously being maybe the most obvious one. There will be people with interests that will be attacking our work. We know that,” he says.

Carpenter says the panel still has other areas to review such as health care, and he hopes lawmakers will allow that work to continue.

Panel members are reviewing the draft report that is not being made public until it is finalized next month.