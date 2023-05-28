Today's poem is Status, Alas by Adrian Blevins. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Status, Alas

I began to feel helpless & desperate in a familiar way

vis-à-vis time & space alas & where to put the hands

& feet & how not to talk to strangers & friends

& was raised American & middle-class & watched

heaps of TV & got therefore an addictive personality

& a bad biochemistry & anyhow just wanted one day

to buy a few new blankets & quilts & pillows

& sheets. Plus a new skirt & shirt & rug & mug

though outside already was the beefy F150

waiting to haul me to a cabin up north where there’d be

a tiny roadside store for bread & milk, though

also in the driveway hovered figuratively alas, alas

a mortgage & insurance & car payments & a kid in college

& the need to eat more than bread & milk & an allergist

& a phlebotomist & the primary care physician

& lumberjack & plumber & such & such & such & such

& such. So where to put my shopping ache or whatever

as in how to stop it was really the problem like not having

Bee Balm to sniff was the problem & the fact of there being

an excellent greenhouse nearby was the problem. & though

a fox I could follow into the woods might help, the problem is

a breeder in Oklahoma selling fox puppies for $450 each

not including postage & handling & would I hold mine

& caress it like a child or set it loose is the problem

& how would I feed it or would it feed me

& what would we have to kill & how would we sleep

& can one even grow old in a hole of gnawed bones

& would I even fit & what kind of quilts would there be

& pillows & blankets & sheets?

