Stephen, Tabitha King Plan Changes To Iconic Maine Home

Stephen and Tabitha King are ready for the next chapter for their Maine home that stands behind a wrought iron gate festooned with winged creatures and spiderwebs.

The authors have petitioned the city of Bangor for a zoning change for the home where they raised their children. If approved, the mansion will become home to Stephen King's archives.

A guest house next door would host writers in residence.

The Kings' lawyer and spokesman say the Kings consider Bangor their home but spend more time elsewhere.

Warren Silver said the Kings already cleared the idea with neighbors, and the city planning board gave its nod Tuesday. The City council will have the final say later this month.

The fictional Maine town of Derry that appears in many of King's books is based on the author's experiences in Bangor.

