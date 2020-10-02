Today’s poem is “Succoth” by Roberta Chester. She’s the author of the book Light Years and taught English and Technical writing at the University of Maine, College of the Atlantic and at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Succoth is a biblical religious holiday, a harvest festival that also commemorates the 40 years the Israelites spent in the wilderness on their journey from Egypt to Israel.

She writes, “’Succoth’ was written years ago when a swastika appeared on the wall of the shul, the orthodox synagogue in Bangor. That event inspired the memory of my grandfather who was attacked for being a Jew on the Lower East side of Manhattan which in turn inspired the sense of being an immigrant people always on the move in search of safety. …as Jews we had a brief respite after the Holocaust, but now, given recent incidents of hatred of Jews, we are conscious of our vulnerability.”

Succoth

by Roberta Chester

(Bangor, 1982)

After the last blast of the shofar

and the hard fast, the promises

and prayers for a good year,

it takes us by surprise

when we are in the season

of apples and honey cakes

and wine, when we eat in huts

open as birds to the stars,

it takes us by surprise

to see a swastika

drawn on the wall of the shul,

painted red and razor sharp

the women whisper,

there can be no mistake.

They know the sign.

It makes me think

we have been found out

although we’ve been here

for years, our candles shining

at the windows, the smell of challah,

the bittersweet sounds of Shabbos songs

escaping from out the windows and doors

and into the streets between the bridge

and the old brick church.

It takes us by surprise

and yet the trouble is so old

it echoes in my blood

with the sound of my grandfather

climbing the stairs of a building

on the lower east side

and pressed against the wall

by someone with a knife

who held the blade

against his neck and said,

“Swear, swear you are not a Jew,

and I will let you free!”

And from my grandfather who refused

just as they were both surprised

by an angel in disguise who opened a door

in that long, dark hall,

I learned never to be too much in love

with a roof over my head,

that houses are made of sticks and glass,

that they break like the works of our hands,

and that we should be ready to fly

up into the night with parcels and children

and scrolls under our arms

on the back of the wind.

from Light Years (Puckerbrush Press 1982) and included in Maine Speaks