Suicide Prevention: How to Help As More People Are At Risk for Suicide During the Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused most people more stress and anxiety—and sometimes the emotional and mental toll can be overwhelming. The Centers for Disease Control found that suicidal thoughts and behavior have risen sharply during the pandemic, especially among younger people, essential workers, and racial minorities. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month, and we discuss how to know when someone needs help, and how to connect them to that help.

Guests: Greg Marley, clinical director & director of suicide prevention, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Maine

David Prescott, clinical psychologist, Northern Light Acadia Hospital