Summer Reads: Statewide READ ME Program Highlights Maine Authors; Summer Book Recommendations

As part of the annual READ ME program, we discuss books and hear from different authors about their recommendations for good summer reads. READ ME is a statewide community reading program in which one well-known Maine author recommends two books by other Maine authors. This year, author Lily King (Writers and Lovers, Euphoria) has chosen Roughhouse Friday by Jaed Coffin and The Vigilance of Stars by Patricia O’Donnell.

Guests:

Lily King, award-winning author of five novels. Writers and Lovers was published in March, and Euphoria (2014) won the Kirkus Award and other national acclaim. She lives in Maine.

Jaed Coffin, assistant professor of creative writing at the University of New Hampshire. His first book was A Chant to Soothe Wild Elephants, and his latest book is Roughhouse Friday, about the year he won a title in a barroom boxing show in Alaska.

Patricia O’Donnell, professor of creative writing at the University of Maine at Farmington. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker and other publications. She has written a memoir, a short-fiction collection and two novels; the latest is The Vigilance of Stars.

Call-in guest:

Martha White, writer and editor; granddaughter of E.B. White; she wrote the introduction for the new book Chicken, Gin and a Maine Friendship, about the correspondences between writers E.B. White and Edmund Ware Smith