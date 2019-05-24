Summer Travel: Ideas for Scenic, Interesting, Fun Places To See In and Around Maine

Tourism attracts millions of visitors to Maine each summer, but for those of us who live here, there are still abundant opportunities to travel and explore in and around the state throughout the season. We’ll learn about places to visit, from popular attractions to hidden gems, as well as lodging options, festivals, events, quirky spots and more.

Guests: Mary Pols, Editor, Maine Women Magazine; Editor, 95 North

Brian Kevin, Editor in Chief, Down East magazine

Steve Lyons, Director, Maine Office of Tourism

Call-in guests: Suzette McAvoy, Director, Center of Maine Contemporary Art

John Hanson, Publisher, Maine Boats Homes & Harbors magazine