Survey: Teen E-Cigarette Use In Maine Nearly Doubles Since 2017

Maine Gov. Janet Mills says her administration will launch a statewide education and prevention campaign in the wake of new data that e-cigarette use among Maine teens has nearly doubled since 2017.

The latest Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey finds that nearly a third of high schoolers in the state report using e-cigarettes. That aligns with national trends. E-cigarette use among middle school students also increased.

In a press release, Mills says that early next year the state Center for Disease Control will use social media, TV, and radio to warn young people about the dangers and risks associated with e-cigarette use.