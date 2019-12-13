Survey: Teen E-Cigarette Use In Maine Nearly Doubles Since 2017

Maine Gov. Janet Mills says her administration will launch a statewide education and prevention campaign in the wake of new data that e-cigarette use among Maine teens has nearly doubled since 2017.

The latest Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey finds that nearly a third of high schoolers in the state report using e-cigarettes. That aligns with national trends. E-cigarette use among middle school students also increased.

In a press release, Mills says that early next year the state Center for Disease Control will use social media, TV, and radio to warn young people about the dangers and risks associated with e-cigarette use.

The surge in vaping among teens has alarmed many parents, pediatricians and teachers. Though the chemical of primary concern linked to reported illnesses and deaths has been identified as vitamin E acetate, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says that none of these devices are safe because they contain nicotine and other harmful chemicals. And even if a young person does decide to quit, it can be hard to do.