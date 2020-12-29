Susan Collins Backs $2,000 Stimulus Payments, But Calls Income Phase-Out 'Too High'

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she supports increasing direct payments to Americans to ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collins says she supports increasing the direct payments from $600 per person to $2,000. She says the money would help those who have lost jobs, but also those who have continued to work through the pandemic.

“Hospital workers, firefighters, our police officers, our truck drivers,” she says. “I think this would be very welcome relief and assistance to them.”

But Collins does not like the terms of the phase-out provision that’s in the House passed bill, which would phase out all assistance for a family of four when their income reaches $310,000. She prefers the language in the CARES Act that phased out benefits for families making $218,000 a year.

“Based on the calculations I’ve seen it does not completely phase out if you are a family of four until over $300,000. That to me is too high,” she says.

Collins says that despite that provision, she will vote for the $2,000 payment.