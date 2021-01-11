Susan Collins: Don't Mistake Stimulus Payments For Junk Mail

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is cautioning Mainers not to get their new stimulus payments confused with junk credit card offers that come in the mail.

While the majority of Americans have either received their $600 stimulus payments via direct deposit or check, Collins says that the IRS has begun issuing the remainder of payments as a prepaid debit card.

About 8 million Americans will be receiving their payments in this manner.

Collins says the card will arrive via U.S. Mail in a white envelope from the U.S. Treasury, and she is urging people still awaiting a stimulus payment to examine their mail carefully and not to mistake the card for junk mail.