Suspect Dead In Livermore Falls Hostage Situation

A hostage situation and daylong standoff in Livermore Falls is over. Police say all three hostages are safe and the suspect, Donald White, is dead.

Lt. Jason Madore of the Maine State Police says an officer has also been placed on adminstrative leave after using deadly force.

“One of our officers did use deadly force. As is procedure, he’s been placed on administrative leave. The cause and manner of his death are part of an investigation by the Maine attorney general’s office,” he says.

Madore says the scene remains active.

“There are multiple explosive devices still in the residence, and the scene will remain secured until we can make everything safe,” he says.

Police say White broke into the house early Monday morning and initially took three people hostage. One escaped early in the day. The others were later released.

Madore declined to answer questions about the relationships between the people involved or a motive for the intrusion. Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies assisted with what are being described as “extreme and dangerous conditions” at the scene.

Madore says the case is now being handed over to the state attorney general’s office.