© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Poems from Here

Tamarack in Early November

Published November 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST

Today's poem is Tamarack in Early November by Richard Foerster. It is read by Mihku Paul.

Tamarack in Early November

This morning the tamarack
tapered into sun-lit
flame,

so weighted with afterrain
each airy shudder
sent another

shower down the broadening
slopes. Swarovski-
glazed,

the lowest branches scraped
the ground, five beaded
green courtiers,

if not kowtowed to every
whim of weather,
then resilient

for knowing how to yield.
And my thoughts
clambered up

as if from the bottom
of a moss-slick
shaft

into a narrowing height
till they began to slip,
lacking . . . what?

That fire-licked tip, bright
with finality, so high
overhead,

is just the start, I told myself,
of another molten
needling

of the lawn. It descends
tier by tier. If I
could learn

and wait long enough
I might drown
in gold.

Poems from Here
Stay Connected