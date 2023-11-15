Today's poem is Tamarack in Early November by Richard Foerster. It is read by Mihku Paul.

Tamarack in Early November

This morning the tamarack

tapered into sun-lit

flame,

so weighted with afterrain

each airy shudder

sent another

shower down the broadening

slopes. Swarovski-

glazed,

the lowest branches scraped

the ground, five beaded

green courtiers,

if not kowtowed to every

whim of weather,

then resilient

for knowing how to yield.

And my thoughts

clambered up

as if from the bottom

of a moss-slick

shaft

into a narrowing height

till they began to slip,

lacking . . . what?

That fire-licked tip, bright

with finality, so high

overhead,

is just the start, I told myself,

of another molten

needling

of the lawn. It descends

tier by tier. If I

could learn

and wait long enough

I might drown

in gold.