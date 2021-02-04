Teaching During the Pandemic: Maine Teachers Facing Challenges Find Ways to Cope

The pandemic has caused great disruption to normal K-12 schooling, and teachers have borne the brunt of many of these changes. We’ll speak with educators about the problems they face, from staying connected to students to worrying about their own health. We will also hear about some of the innovative ways in which teachers have kept learning at the forefront during this crisis.

Panelists: Doug Hodum, science teacher, Mt Blue High School; president of the Mt. Blue RSD Education Association

Rebecca Cole, first grade teacher, Windham Primary School; local union president, Sebago East Shore Education Association; director for Maine, National Education Association

VIP Callers: Jesse Hargrove, social studies teacher, Hermon High School; vice president, Maine Education Association

Laura Whitney, middle and high school choral music teacher, Gray New Gloucester School District