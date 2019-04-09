Temporary President Of UMaine's Augusta Campus To Stay

AUGUSTA, Maine - The chancellor of the University of Maine System says the president of the university's Augusta campus, who had been serving on a temporary basis, will continue to lead the school.

Chancellor James Page says University of Maine at Augusta president Rebecca Wyke is staying with the capital city college of 6,000 students. Wyke was appointed to a three-year term in June 2017 to replace former president James Conneely, who resigned.

The university system says it's only the second time during Page's tenure that the System Board of Trustees has been asked to waive a search and authorize a direct appointment for a campus president. He says the school is "opening up more opportunities for the students and communities we serve" under Wyke, who was previously the system's vice chancellor for finance and administration

Rebecca Wyke

