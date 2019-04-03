Welcome to the Podcast Shortlist!

Maine Public's Podcast Shortlist provides easy access to a wide range of Maine's most informative, interactive, and entertaining podcasts. Politics, classical music, entrepreneurship, history, empowerment, craft beer...there is no limit to the eclectic topics covered by Maine creators and conversationalists.

Featured Podcast Episode of the Week: Stronger Every Day: Follow Our Journey with Tess — Episode 219 — "Snack Attack" — An ill-advised purchase. A snack. And some unfortunate consequences.

Stronger Everyday: Follow Our Journey with Tess — Five years ago, Bo Bigelow quit his law job to stay home with his kids. Turns out his daughter Tess has special needs. She is almost entirely nonverbal and is only just beginning to walk at nearly age 6. She just started kindergarten, but functions at the level of a 1.5-year old. She's different. And now, so is everything else. Follow their family's journey as they navigate Tess's relationship with her older brother, deal with school and special education, and try to solve the genetic mystery of Tess's ultra-rare disease.

Stronger Everyday podcast

Podcast Shortlist (in alphabetical order):

Business

Agents of Change — If you're looking for secrets, tips, and tactics from today's leading experts in digital marketing, you'll find them on the Agents of Change Podcast. It's the weekly podcast where we interview the marketers who are charting new territory in search engine optimization, social media, mobile marketing, and more.

theagentsofchange.com

Artisans Who Wholesale — Whether you’re a seasoned wholesale artisan or a startup maker who retails and wants to learn how to wholesale, this podcast aims to help. Every week on Artisans Who Wholesale, Stefa Normantas, show producer of New England Made shows, interviews artisans, makers and experts to provide practical advice. She digs deep to find the tools, tactics, and tricks that listeners can use to save you time and help you earn more. Why? Because she’s passionate about seeing small businesses grow, thrive, and provide their owners with the life of their dreams.

artisanswhowholesale.com

Behind the Mic with AudioFile Magazine — Editors and reviewers from AudioFile Magazine give their recommendations for the best audiobook listening Monday through Friday. Find your next great audiobook. Plus bonus episodes of in-depth conversations with the best voices in the audiobook world.

audiofilemagazine.libsyn.com

Beyond Data Podcast — Host Ret Talbot has been a freelance journalist and science writer reporting on fisheries at the intersection of science and sustainability. He frequently uses the hashtag #datamatter because, well, they do. But what happens when the data simply don't exist, are insufficient or unavailable? What happens when so-called alternative facts are considered just facts and people operate under the impression that the plural of anecdote is indeed data? How do we reach consensus when everyone espouses his or her own data—his or her own facts? In the Beyond Data Podcast, Talbot and his guests go where he's often been unwilling to go in his reporting — beyond data.

beyonddatapodcast.com

The Big Time Small Business — Shining a spotlight on the small businesses you see every day but don't hear enough about. Listen to interviews with small business owners, operators, and founders talk about the obstacles they have faced, the successes they have earned, and where their business is going to inspire and inform you in your own career.

spreaker.com/show/big-time-small-business

The Brain Department — Food, Maine, Social Media, Gluten free, bulletproof coffee, mobile tech.

anchor.fm/thebraindepartment

Building Local Power podcast — Produced by the non-profit Institute for Local Self-Reliance with headquarters in Portland, this podcast offers thought-provoking conversations with trailblazing lawmakers, scholars, business leaders, and advocates, plus conversations with ISLR's own in-house experts, who share their latest research and reporting about attempts to break the hold of corporate monopolies and expanding the power of communities to chart their own future.

ilsr.org/building-local-power/

City of Ships — This pilot episode of "City of Ships" is about fishing and lobstering in midcoast Maine, changes in these industries over time, and how small, tight-knit communities like Georgetown adapt to the changes. It was written and produced by the Teen Library Council of Patten Free Library. The project was made possible by a grant from the Maine Humanities Council.

soundcloud.com/user-839920457

FIT 40 Radio — Host Bryan McCarthy decided to personally challenge himself as a way to commemorate turning 40 years old. He is competing in 40 races or events over the course of the year that will also benefit 40 non-profit organizations; raising awareness and money for the work these organizations do to help get people active, protect natural lands, strive to ease pain, and find cures for disease. Listen in a Bryan explores Maine and the rest of New England through these 40 events and adventures.

fit40radio.libsyn.com/website

The Funding Coach — Interviews with real businesses with real funding challenges to help entrepreneurs find their best next funding option. The discussion centers around the four colors of money: bootstrapping; grants; debt; and equity.

fourcolorsofmoney.com/the-funding-coach-podcast

The Gardenia Project — Stories of women in the Portland, Maine area. Through 20 years of work as a professional photographer Jen realized that women often hide the triumphs over hardship that created the person they are today. Each episode focuses on a period of self-discovery and though the topics vary, the emerging themes of bravery, beauty, and perseverance tie everything together as a reminder we all have valuable stories to share.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-gardenia-project-womens-storytelling

The Grow Maine Show — Independent State Representative and recent candidate for Congress Martin Grohman conducts interviews about entrepreneurship and business in Maine with entrepreneurs, business and policy leaders.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-grow-maine-show

Happily DeMarried — Dan and Nellie were married from 1999 until 2012 and produced two children. There were moments of anger. Maybe even a little hate. But through the entire process, Dan and Nellie managed any animosity by acknowledging the fact that their kids were in the middle. By the time the divorce was final they re-learned how to trust one another and have formed a relationship that works really well. Now they offer unsolicited relationship advice for free.

happily-demarried-podcast

The Herd of Turtles — Highlighting people who are challenging the status quo and winning. They have decided to live life on their terms and pursue their passions. Host Brent Krizo is fascinated by people who don't let challenges get in their way of pursuing their dreams and will share stories of people who are doing just that.

theherdofturtles.com/category/podcasts

Inside Maine Podcast — Maine's junior U.S. Senator Angus King offers his discussions with local and national leaders that originally air on WGAN radio as a podcast.

king.senate.gov/newsroom/inside-maine-podcast

Interviews with Maine — Get to know people who are from the state of Maine. Hear a conversation with a person from Maine and learn a little bit more about them and why they do what they do.

interviewswithme.com

Maddfuzzy Podcast — A video podcast/YouTube channel about knitting, spinning, hand dyeing yarn and building a homestead. The host, Marta, lives in Knox, Maine.

youtube.com/channel/UC0D2loZ7-PbVDMt2nmKr9zA/videos

Maine Coast Dock Talk — A podcast about commercial fishing, the people, the places, and the environment of coastal Maine. Maine Coast Dock Talk is a project of the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association.

soundcloud.com/mainecoastdocktalk

Maine Environment: Frontline Voices Podcast — The Natural Resources Council of Maine's podcast covering the most pressing issues facing state's land, air, waters, and wildlife — and the Maine way of life. Host Carly Peruccio talks with NRCM experts, state agency heads, elected officials, and others on the frontlines working to protect the nature of Maine.

nrcm.org/our-maine/maine-environment-frontline-voices-podcast/

The Maine Historical Society — Listen to recordings of lectures, book talks, panels, and other programs on Maine, New England, American history from the Maine Historical Society. These podcasts allow everyone to enjoy, learn from, and reflect on history and its relevance today.

mainehistory.org/programs_podcasts.shtml

Maine Made Podcast — Stories about people making it in Maine. Laura Serino and Claire Donnelly highlight makers, artists, business people and just rad people doing rad things in this beautiful state we call home (Maine).

mainemadepodcast.com

The Maine Show — Hear the stories behind the people, events, and ideas driving the state of Maine forward. For hundreds of years Mainers have come together around campfires, fishing holes, wood stoves, and kitchen tables to tell stories. At its purest form, that is what The Maine Show is all about.

maineshowpodcast.com

Maine Yarn — Jenn Fleck lives in the Portland area loves talking all things yarn and knitting with her friend Julie.

flecksoffiber.wordpress.com/maine-yarn-podcast-shownotes

Mama’s White Gravy — is a podcast of nostalgic days gone, times remembered, sights, sounds and smells of the past that many call "the Good old days." This podcast covers many things remembered by either yourself, your parents or your grandparents.

clydemcculley.com

Next Door Villan — Each episode, hosts Joe and Tiana discuss a well-known fictional villain. They attempt to find the humanity behind these characters so that we can learn to love, and respect them. Because if we can learn to connect with characters that were designed to be hated, than we might just have a chance at understanding the villains we face in our everyday lives.

nextdoorvillain.com

Personalized Learning with Matt & Courtney — A podcast dedicated to the do's and don'ts of personalized learning. Irreverent, yet unabashedly authentic. If you want to learn a little about personalized learning for your classroom/school/district, and are willing to challenge your assumptions, then Matt & Courtney can help.

podcasts.com/personalized-learning-with-matt-courtney

Portland Speaks — An interview podcast featuring members of the Portland, Maine community who tell stories about their lives. Some might be inspiring, some might be sad, some might be terrifying, but they'll all be true and they'll all find resonance with you as a human being because they won't be about issues, they'll be about experiences, they'll be about the difficulty, sadness, struggle, humor, and joy of life.

portlandspeaks.net

Positively Maine — Tory Ryden created Positively Maine in response to the explosion of negative, troubling and worry-inducing news stories that infiltrate all air waves. The show is an hour-long and features no vitriolic arguments–rather, inspirational, informative stories that motivate and, the goal is, uplift featuring individuals, groups and companies from every pocket of this great state that are making a difference.

wgan.com/podcasts/categories/podcasts-positively-maine

The PR Maven — Using a combination of traditional networking techniques and the power of social media to help you build your personal and professional brand. The podcast features interviews with industry leaders, top executives, media personalities and online influencers about public relations and their personal brand. Each week, Nancy Marshall connects with a special guest to talk about their career and business or organization, as well as the latest news and events.

prmaven.com/podcasts

Salts & Water: Stories from the Maine Coast — A 6-part podcast series by award-winning producer Rob Rosenthal. These audio stories paint remarkable character portraits along the coast of Maine, through Eastport, Stonington, Searsport, Rockland, Bath, and Portland. Salts and Water is a project of Experience Maritime Maine.

experiencemaritimemaine.org/salts-water-podcast-series

The Short Talk Bulletin Podcast — This is the spoken-word audio version of the monthly Masonic Service Association membership newsletter called The Short Talk Bulletin. It's a discussion of the various symbols, lore, historical figures and events surrounding Masonry in North America.

shorttalkbulletin.com

Simply Health ME — Emmy Liscord, MD and Peter Spiegel M.Ed discuss fitness, nutrition, education, curiosity, grit, community support and how all play a role in our long term happiness and health.

simplyhealth.podbean.com

The Smallholder Food Business Development Institute Podcast — Dr. Michele Pfannenstiel is a food safety expert, business coach, life coach and she offers advice how to build, grow and sustain food industry businesses.

anchor.fm/sfbdi

The Spose Podcast — Maine rapper Spose at his realest and most uncensored as he interviews musicians, entrepreneurs, Mainers, and non-Mainers alike.

stitcher.com/podcast/pdank-entertainment/the-spose-podcast

Story Spectacular — Children's book author/illustrator Angela Ferrari's podcast for children offers creative tales with vivid characters and sound design. Some shows even feature songs, jokes, or fun facts too. Great for tamer car rides, relaxing bedtimes or for when you just need a break with a fun story.

storyspectacular.com/podcast

Strange New England — A Field Guide to New England's Legends, Folklore, Curious History & Weird Destinations.

soundcloud.com/strange_new_england

Tatter — Hosted by social psychologist Michael Sargent, this podcast is a place for conversation about policy and politics, where Sargent talks with people who nerd out on the topics, bringing extensive knowledge, including knowledge of the limits of their knowledge. These nerds don't have the pocket protectors and social awkwardness of nerd stereotypes. They have wit, a love of fun, and most importantly, an understanding gained from the tattered pages of journals, books, and printouts of statistical analyses, or they've been tattered by experience.

tatter.fireside.fm

A View From the Pass — A podcast that helps to change your perspective using the wisdom contained within. Hosted by Jacob Coldwell, he looks at simple situations and circumstances to find valuable, applicable hidden wisdom. It is like holding up a mirror to your mind and seeing what might have been missing.

mountainpasslifecoaching.com/podcast

Women Taking the Lead — Coach, entrepreneur and "ordinary woman with an extraordinary purpose" Jodi Flynn interviews women who have achieved success, and men who forward the cause of women in leadership.

womentakingthelead.com/100-jodi/

The Woof Meow Show — Focused on educating dog and cat parents about health issues, nutrition, training, behavior and everything related to sharing your life with a pet. Topics in the past have included: Dealing with a Barking Dog, Picking the Perfect Pet, APDT C.L.A.S.S., Insurance Issues, Acupuncture, Homeopathy, Pet Nutrition, Litter Box Training and many others. Hosted by Don Hanson and Kate Dutra of the Green Acres Kennel Shop in Bangor. The show is broadcast on AM620, WZON, and WKIT HD3.

woofmeowshow.libsyn.com

Yoga of Maine Podcast — Yoga is meaningful to us in many ways, and others' stories can help us better understand our own paths. This podcast connects you to the brightest yogic thinkers and deepest practitioners in Maine. The state has become a hot spot for yoga with inspiring teachers, organizations and businesses contributing to the growing community. Of course, you do not need to live in Maine or even been to "Vacationland" to glean insights from the conversations on this podcast. This space is to exchange thoughts, share insights, receive bits of clarity, and spark curiosity. The internal world of yoga will be made visible here through dialogue, connecting us to each other.

kindfulnessyoga.com/yogaofmaine-podcast

You Don't Know The Half — Shay Stewart-Bouley, who runs Black Girl in Maine Media, has real conversations about racism, finding black joy, life, and dismantling white supremacy.

soundcloud.com/user-563264068

