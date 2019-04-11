Three Charged In Connection With Man's Beating Death In 2018 Lewiston Brawl

Maine State Police say three people, including two juveniles, were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the beating death of Donald Giusti, who died last year during a brawl in Lewiston.

Authorities say one of the juveniles, a 17-year-old male from Lewiston, was charged with manslaughter. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. in Lewiston District Court.

Officials say a 13-year-old male from Lewiston was also arrested in connection with the incident, and charged with misdemeanor assault.

The third person charged in the incident is Pierre Mousafiri, 23, of Lewiston, police say. Mousafiri is also facing a misdemeanor assault charge.

The two juveniles were taken to the Long Creek Correctional Facility in South Portland, and Mousafiri was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, officials say.

The brawl involving teens, pre-teens and adults, broke out near the city’s Kennedy Park June 12. Some claimed that racial conflict contributed to the fight, which prompted the city to establish a curfew.

Earlier this year, Guisti's family released a statement saying they were unhappy with the progress of the city’s investigation. Police said the sheer number of people - and the number of juveniles - involved in the brawl contributed to the investigation's length.

Updated 11:32 a.m. ET.