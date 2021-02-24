Wednesday, March 3 at 2:00 pm

Octavia Butler: Visionary Fictio‪n

Octavia Butler's alternate realities and 'speculative fiction' reveal striking, and often devastating parallels to the world we live in today. She was a deep observer of the human condition, perplexed and inspired by our propensity towards self-destruction. Butler was also fascinated by the cyclical nature of history, and often looked to the past when writing about the future. Along with her warnings is her message of hope - a hope conjured by centuries of survival and persistence. For every society that perished in her books, came a story of rebuilding, of repair. On today’s special episode of Throughline, we dive into the mind of Octavia Butler.

