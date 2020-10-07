Tickborne Diseases Down in Maine, But CDC Says Risk Remains High

The state Center for Disease Control is urging the public to take precautions to prevent exposure to tick-related diseases. That’s because October and November typically bring a surge in deer tick activity in Maine.

So far this year, the CDC has recorded 761 cases of Lyme disease, 338 cases of anaplasmosis, and 39 cases of babesiosis.

Those are lower numbers than recent years, but the agency says the risk to humans and pets who spend time outdoor remains high.

Health officials advise wearing repellent, long sleeves and pants tucked into socks, and performing daily tick checks.