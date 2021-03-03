Transgender in Maine: Support and Challenges for Trans People Throughout Maine

We talk with transgender Mainers who are integral members of their communities about their experiences and challenges, and whether or not they have found growing acceptance and awareness in Maine. We’ll also learn about legislation that may help or harm trans people’s rights, and about resources that offer help and support.

Gia Drew, she/her, program director, Equality Maine; former teacher and coach

Rabbi Lily Solochek, they/them, spiritual leader, Jewish educator, Adas Yoshuron Synagogue

Declan Pierce, he/him, lived in Maine for two years, out as trans for 8 months

Lex Lyon, he/him, social studies teacher, Portland Public Schools; board member at GLSEN Southern Maine

Wilder Hart, he/him, crisis and substance counselor; elder caucus chair with MaineTransgender Network