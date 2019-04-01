Trial Begins For Maine Woman Charged In 4-Year-Old's Death

By 19 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - The trial of a Maine woman charged with killing her fiance's granddaughter is underway.

A judge will hear testimony this week in the trial of Shawna Gatto, of Wiscasset, who's accused of fatally beating 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December 2017.
 
Gatto, who pleaded not guilty, was the youngster's primary caregiver. Her attorney asked for the case to be heard by a judge, not a jury, because it's emotionally charged. The trial got underway Monday.
 
Police say Gatto told police she was alone with Chick and that evidence indicates she tried to clean up blood.  
The death of Chick and another child, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, spurred investigations into Maine's child protective services.
 
Since then, there's been an increase in spending, and the hiring of more caseworkers.

Tags: 
Kendall Chick

DHHS Commissioner Outlines Plan To Improve Child Protective Services

By Mar 8, 2019
BDN - File

State officials told members of the legislature's Government Oversight Committee Friday that improvements to the child protective system are underway. The panel held a public hearing on the latest report following the abuse deaths of two girls last winter, which details a number of concerns raised by caseworkers. Some lawmakers and citizens say they want more to be done, and soon.

DHHS Caseworkers Are Concerned That Problems With The Agency Are Putting Kids At Risk

By Jul 30, 2018
BDN

For months the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, or OPEGA, has been investigating Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). 

The inquiry follows the death of two children at the hands of caregivers – Kendall Chick and Marissa Kennedy. On Sunday, Portland Press Herald journalist Eric Russell reported that caseworkers within the department feel restricted in their ability to help children