Tribal History: How Wabanaki People Have Lived & Worked and Faced Challenges Here

Listen to our program on Native history in Maine.

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date November 30, 2020); no calls will be taken.

The four Wabanaki tribes in Maine—Micmac, Maliseet, Penobscot and Passamaquoddy—have been here since long before Europeans arrived and Maine became a state.

We will discuss tribal history in Maine, and learn about the significant challenges and advances among Native Americans in Maine over the years. This is part of our ongoing series of bicentennial shows about Maine's history.

Guests

Chris Newell, executive director, Abbe Museum; senior partner to Wabanaki Nations

Donald Soctomah, historian and director of cultural resources, Passamaquoddy Tribe

Brian Reynolds, tribal citizen and tribal administrator, Houlton Band of Maliseets