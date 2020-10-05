Tribe Protests Landfill Waste In Penobscot River

OLD TOWN, Maine — Members of the Penobscot Nation say a landfill is dumping waste into the Penobscot River.

Sunlight Media Collective, which represents the tribe, contends the Juniper Ridge landfill is responsible for 1.3 million gallons of leachate that goes into the river each month.

The river has provided fish and sanctuary for the Penobscot Nation who feel like that has been taken from them.

Penobscot Elder Kathy Paul, who organized the protest last week, said she just wishes they would stop.