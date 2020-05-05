Tribes Have Yet To Get Share Of $8B In Virus Relief Money

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The U.S. Treasury Department has yet to send payments to tribal governments from a coronavirus relief package approved in late March.

The agency says it hasn't determined how to allocate $8 billion in funding that was set aside for tribes. The agency says it will post details on its website, but nothing appeared as of Monday.

The Treasury Department is being sued by tribes who are seeking to keep the money out of the hands of Alaska Native corporations.

The tribes and the federal government disagree over the definition of "Indian Tribe" that was included in the relief package.

