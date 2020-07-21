Trump Campaign Plans Freeport Visit

President Donald Trump’s daughter in law is coming to Freeport Wednesday as part of Trump’s reelection campaign.

Lara Trump, a campaign advisor, will headline the event, which will take place at Stars and Stripes Brewing. It’s part of the “Women for Trump” bus tour visiting Maine and New Hampshire. The campaign calls the tour an effort to connect with voters and business owners.

The Bangor Daily News reports representatives of Maine’s Republican Party will also be on hand. The president will not be attending.