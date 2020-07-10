Trump Postpones Portsmouth, N.H. Rally

President Donald Trump's campaign announced it has postponed its rally Saturday in Portsmouth due to anticipated bad weather.



"The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay," Tim Murtaugh, Trump's campaign spokesman, said in a statement at noon Friday. "It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon."

The campaign stop was scheduled to be held at Pease International Airport in an open-air setting.

The campaign said it would provide hand sanitizer and encourage public safety amid coronavirus concerns. However, the large event raised concerns in greater Portsmouth about possible tranmission of COVID-19.

Gov, Chris Sununu said earlier this week he would wear a mask while greeting the President upon his arrival, but the governor said he would not attend the rally.

This is a breaking news story and this post will be updated.

