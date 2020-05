PORTLAND, Maine - A Portland meat-processing plant where 51 workers tested positive for the coronavirus is set to reopen.

The Tyson Foods plant, which shut down on Friday after an outbreak was discovered, is getting back to business on Thursday after all workers and contractors were tested.

The company said it relaxed its attendance policy to encourage the workforce, mostly made of up immigrants, to stay home if workers are sick.

Tyson has paid workers while the plant was idle.