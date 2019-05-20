UMaine System To Spend More Than $6 M In New Grants And Scholarships For Students

The state's university system voted to spend more than $6 million in new grants and scholarships for students as part of a budget plan passed on Monday.

Officials say the increase is part of a larger trend over the past few years, as the university system has shifted more financial aid into grants and scholarships and reduced student loans.

Trevor Hustus is a student trustee to the board.

"This investment allows students, previously not considering college attendance, now actively enrolled in degree programs in our institutions," Hustus says.

However, many students are still leaving school with substantial debt. A report discussed at Monday's board meeting showed that the average debt of a university system graduate in 2016 was more than $28,000. That is slightly higher than the national average for public four-year colleges.

The Trustees also voted to increase tuition by more than 2 percent as part of the budget plan, following a similar tuition bump last year.