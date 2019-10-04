UMPI Receives $2.25 M Grant, Will Add New Bachelor's Programs

The University of Maine at Presque Isle has received its largest ever grant, which school officials say will allow it to create two new bachelor's degree programs in high demand, high wage fields: computer science and health administration.

Dr. Deborah Roark UMPI Executive Director for University Advancement and External Affairs, says each degree program will have two concentrations.

“Under our computer science programs we'll actually be offering concentrations in software development and information systems,” Roark says.

Roark also says that within the health administration program, the concentrations will be community health and health informatics, a field which uses information technology to improve healthcare outcomes. The new programs will be phased in beginning next fall.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Education is for nearly $2.25 million over five years.