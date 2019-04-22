UMPI Weighs Options, Including Solar, To Replace Turbine

By 1 minute ago

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - The University of Maine at Presque Isle is committed to green energy but not necessarily to replacing its wind turbine that caught fire a year ago.

Ben Shaw, chief business officer, said the campus is considering solar or other renewable energy projects in addition to turbine replacement.

The 600-kilowatt wind turbine caught fire last April. No one was hurt but the housing for the turbine's generator and other key mechanical components was destroyed.

The turbine was installed in 2009 at a cost of $2 million and generated 4.7 million kilowatt hours of electricity, enough to power 476 homes.

Tags: 
University of Maine at Presque Isle

Related Content

Fire Damages $2 Million Wind Turbine At UMaine Presque Isle

By Apr 2, 2018

A $2 million wind turbine at the University of Maine's Presque Isle campus caught fire last night, tripping breakers and temporarily plunging the campus into darkness.

University spokesman Dan Demerit says it's unclear just how badly the windmill was damaged, but it appears significant.

"The site's been secured and it's going to remain offline until we can consider how best to meet the future power needs of the campus," Demerit says.

Presque Isle's fire chief says the turbine fire was too high to reach, but it burned out without causing any injuries or other damage.