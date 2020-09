Unemployment rates fell in all three of Maine's urban areas in August. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in Bangor, the unemployment rate fell from 8.6% to 5.7%.

Lewiston-Auburn's unemployment fell from 10.2% to 6.7%, while in the Portland/South Portland metro area, the jobless figure went from 9.8% to 6.3%.

In all three areas, the August unemployment rates were about three times higher than they were in August of last year.