Unemployment Rates In Maine's Metropolitan Areas Remain Low, Feds Say

By 50 minutes ago

Unemployment in the Bangor area dipped slightly in March, while the jobless rates in Maine's two other metropolitan areas held steady.

That's according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.  The agency reports that Bangor's jobless rate went from 4 percent in February to 3.8 percent in March.  

The unemployment rates for Maine's other two metro areas were unchanged. Lewiston-Auburn unemployment was at 3.7 percent; Portland-South Portland's jobless rate held at 3 percent.

The March jobless figures for all three metro areas were nearly identical to March 2018, when Bangor was at 3.9 percent, Lewiston-Auburn 3.7 percent, and Portland-South Portland 3.1 percent
 

Tags: 
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Maine Public
unemployment

Related Content

Unemployment Remains Low In Maine's Urban Areas

By Jun 27, 2018

The unemployment rates in Maine’s three urban areas remained pretty low in May.  

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that unemployment in Bangor was 3 percent, in Lewiston-Auburn 2.8 percent, and in Portland-South Portland 2.4 percent. 

All of those figures were unchanged from April and at or below the comparable state figure of 3.1 percent.

A solid economy and an aging workforce are both acting to hold down unemployment in the state.   