Unemployment Rates In Maine's Metropolitan Areas Remain Low, Feds Say

Unemployment in the Bangor area dipped slightly in March, while the jobless rates in Maine's two other metropolitan areas held steady.

That's according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The agency reports that Bangor's jobless rate went from 4 percent in February to 3.8 percent in March.

The unemployment rates for Maine's other two metro areas were unchanged. Lewiston-Auburn unemployment was at 3.7 percent; Portland-South Portland's jobless rate held at 3 percent.

The March jobless figures for all three metro areas were nearly identical to March 2018, when Bangor was at 3.9 percent, Lewiston-Auburn 3.7 percent, and Portland-South Portland 3.1 percent

