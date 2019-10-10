University Of Maine Asks Court To Dismiss Student's Lawsuit

By 1 minute ago

The University of Maine System argues a suspended student has no grounds for a lawsuit because he dropped a request that his school lift the suspension.

Court records indicate that the student, listed as John Doe, filed suit Sept. 9, arguing that the university hadn't protected him. The student asked for compensatory damages and to have the suspension lifted, then dropped his legal request to have the suspension lifted due to "changes in circumstances."

The Bangor Daily News reports the University of Maine Farmington is investigating Doe for several potential violations to the student code of conduct, including sexual misconduct, sexual assault and physical assault against multiple women.

Attorneys representing the university asked the court to dismiss the matter, saying the student had agreed to a settlement preventing him from pursuing legal action.

Tags: 
University of Maine at Farmington

Related Content

More Women Come Forward Following January Report On Mishandling Of Sexual Assault Cases At UMF

By Mar 6, 2019

Five women say that a male student who has been cleared by the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF) of rape allegations also assaulted or harassed them.

Journalist Who Reported On Mishandling Of Rape Cases At UMaine Farmington Explains Report

By Jan 31, 2019
Bangor Daily News

A story this week in the Bangor Daily News, describes the University of Maine at Farmington's handling of two students' claims of sexual assault by fellow students, in 2017 and 2018.

UMaine At Farmington Interim President Responds To Allegations That The School Mishandled Rape Cases

By Jan 30, 2019
University of Maine photo

Following a Bangor Daily News story that describes the mishandling of rape cases brought by two female students at the University of Maine Farmington, the school's interim president says changes are underway.