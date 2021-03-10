University Of Maine System Plans Return To Traditional, In-Person Instruction In The Fall

Maine’s public universities are preparing to return to traditional, in-person classes for the fall semester.

In new guidance released on Wednesday, the system says that staff, students and faculty should prepare for more in-person courses, more students in residence halls and fewer restrictions on facilities in the fall.

Officials describe the plan as “near pre pandemic normalcy,” made possible because of changing public health guidance and expected vaccine availability.

As part of the plan, Chancellor Dannel Malloy says the system is encouraging both students and staff to get vaccinated when eligible.

Malloy says the university system will continue to require social distancing, masking, and weekly testing for at least the rest of the spring semester, through commencement.