US Navy Secretary Praises Maine's Efforts To Educate Next Generation Of Shipbuilders

The Secretary for the U.S. Navy is praising Bath Iron Works and some Maine schools for preparing youth to work in the shipyards.

Richard Spencer said that the state's schools have taken significant steps to better prepare youth for careers in naval assembly.

"I was very encouraged on my last visit up a month ago to see that both the community college and the high schools are adopting primary skillsets and advanced curriculum in this area," Spencer said at a House Armed Services Committee hearing last week.

Spencer's remarks were in response to a question from Maine 2nd District Congressman Jared Golden. Golden, a Democrat, asked what Spencer was doing to help youth and people leaving the military find careers in military support.

"Across the board in the U.S., I think we have to address this," he said, "because at the end of the day a level three welder or any other artisan in the ship building, aviation assembly field, it's a nice career to have."

Spencer said Maine schools have made improvements since he took up the position as Navy secretary.